'Festival Of Geeks': TechFest Draws Coders, Engineers And Dreamers To Detroit's TCF Center

For the first time, Campus Party TechFest, an innovation hub and show of emerging technologies, formally announced its intent to celebrate the next generation of coders, engineers and dreamers in North America, at Detroit’s TCF Center, Aug. 20-22, 2020.

Campus Party TechFest has previously debuted in South America and Europe, drawing more than 20,000 attendees to a festival of entertainment, creation, and entrepreneurship.

Participants are expected to hear from the largest of innovators. Several notable attendees include:

Daymond John from "Shark Tank"

Dianna Cowern aka “The Physics Gal”

Rodney Mullen aka “The Godfather of Street Skateboarding”

Jim Forlenza, Senior Vice President MCI USA and Campus Party TechFest event organizer said that Detroit’s growth is indicative of its emerging presence in the global tech scene.

“Automotive companies are defining themselves as technology companies, making the future opportunities in tech fields in this region bright,” he said.

As part of the development, participants will have access to workshops, hackathons, collaborative challenges, gaming, demos and more, in an embrace of the latest tools and technology.

The TCF Center was formerly known as Cobo Hall and Cobo Center and is a convention center in downtown Detroit, Michigan. The largest annual event held at TCF Center is the North American International Auto Show, which has been hosted there since 1965.

