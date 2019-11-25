Immuta Partners With Databricks Over Automated Data Governance

Imuta, an automated data governance company, recently announced a partnership with Databricks, a leader in unified data analytics.

The partnership will allow customers the ability to enforce access controls and apply anonymization techniques directly with Databricks and Delta Lake, an open source storage layer.

The development will enable organizations secure access to data and building of machine learning models.

“Databricks helps data teams perform advanced analytics and develop machine learning models on the entire data lake,” Pankaj Dugar, Databricks vice president of ISV and Technology Partners said in a statement. “This partnership with Immuta allows our customers to enforce governance directly in the Databricks environment in a truly native, frictionless way that doesn’t require lengthy compliance reviews or the copying, extracting, and manual anonymization of analytics data.”

With the Databricks integration, Immuta will provision frictionless data governance, increasing the speed of analytics and model development.

