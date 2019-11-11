Alpaca, TradingView Offer Commission-Free Trading For Tech Natives, Developers

Alpaca, a commission-free API stockbroker, formally announced the integration Monday of its commission-free brokerage services in TradingView, the largest social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets.

This development comes after Alpaca closed a $6-million funding round led by Spark Capital, among others, in an effort to scale its do-it-yourself brokerage API, which gives startups the ability to develop brokerage apps for free.

"This partnership with TradingView is the textbook example of how we want to grow this company. Our developer-friendly trading APIs are an easy solution for our partners to quickly bring commission free trading to their online communities," Alpaca CEO and co-founder Yoshi Yokokawa said in a statement.

Alpaca, a FINRA registered broker-dealer and SIPC member, leveraged leading financial technologies to make commission-free stock and ETF algo trading a possibility for the masses.

Alpaca, in conjunction with TradingView, said it will provide tech natives and developers the following abilities:

Commission-free trading API for the enaction of algo and quant strategies.

Margin and short selling.

Business account support for proprietary trading firms and funds.

3.75% margin borrowing rate for up to 4X buying power.

