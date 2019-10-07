Commission-Free StockTwits App Allows Users To Buy, Sell Fractions Of Shares

StockTwits, a real-time financial communication and media network, has entered into the brokerage business with a commission-free trading platform, TradeApp.

The development comes after a series of incumbent brokers eliminated commissions from their pricing models, drumming up interest and liquidity in a market filled with pessimism and uncertainty.

“With 150,000 messages sent every day on the platform, StockTwits prides itself on understanding the retail investor and trader. For 10 years we’ve had a front row seat to the roller coaster of emotions the activer investor goes through, from the highs to the lows,” CEO Ian Rosen said in a press release.

“We built TradeApp to create a better experience for investors and traders of all levels. Self-directed doesn’t have to mean self-destructive, and we believe the key to success likes in not relying solely on yourself."

StockTwits first announced the app in April.

The TradeApp will be offered by ST Invest LLC, a subsidiary of StockTwits, a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and registered broker-dealer. The platform will unlock commission-free investments in the U.S. stock market, with the ability to purchase shares fractionally.

Additionally, the app takes an innovative approach to keeping people in the markets: the platform allows traders to rationalize their trades, helping bolster morale and support for other traders within the community.

The TradeApp is expected to launch first to StockTwits’ 2 million members, with plans to roll out the platform to non-members later.

