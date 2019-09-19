Market Overview

Stripe Valued At $35 Billion

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 2:42pm   Comments
Privately held payment tech company Stripe Inc. said Thursday that its latest round of fundraising has pushed the company’s valuation to $35 billion, which would put it among the highest-valued startups.

The $35-billion valuation is up from a previous round of funding earlier this year that put it at $22 billion.

The company said venture capital firms General Catalyst, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz are among the investors contributing to its $250-million fundraising round, which it said is aimed at expanding internationally, launching additional products and targeting larger business customers.

It also follows an announcement earlier this month that Stripe is entering a new business, offering lending services to small online businesses. Most of its business now centers around payment processing.

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are Nov. 19 in New York City. Click here for more information. 

Photo courtesy of Stripe.

Posted-In: payments StripeFintech News Financing Startups Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

