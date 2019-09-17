LifeSite: A Holistic Solution To Personal Data Protection

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is LifeSite, a secure online personal data solution.

Background

LifeSite is a holistic solution that provides military-grade, multilayered encryption protection and monitoring for personal data and documents.

The firm was born out of a need to securely store personal information on the web, improving accessibility and protecting data from detrimental events like natural disasters.

Recent Developments

LifeSite was named a 2019 WealthTech 100 company for its technology innovation on a global scale.

The firm offers three consumer- and business-friendly products: LifeSite, LifeSite Plus and LifeSite Pro.

Part of the firm’s offering is an online safe deposit box. The product is intended to deliver protection against identity fraud and hazards like natural disasters.

Growth Prospects

LifeSite aims to scale out its operations, offering improved services to individuals, families, and advisors.

“Helping families has always been at the foundation of our mission, and increased engagement and secure collaboration with their advisors is an extension of that,” CEO Chris Wong said in a statement after LifeSite was named a 2019 WealthTech 100 company.

