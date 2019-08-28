InvestCloud, Empaxis Launch TAMP1 Investment Platform

Empaxis, a back-office outsourcing and reconciliation service for the asset management industry, selected InvestCloud, a digital solutions provider, to launch TAMP1, a Turnkey Asset Management Platform for investment managers.

“Our partnership with InvestCloud in the development of TAMP1 means that we can seamlessly deliver a fully-outsourced back-office that can scale directly in line with requirements. It is significantly more efficient for smaller managers and integrates seamlessly with the InvestCloud platform,” said Stephen Van de Wetering, Founder and CEO at Empaxis.

“Increased competition and fee compression have been hitting many mid-market asset managers for years. The obvious answer lies in cutting the back-office -- an area that drains revenue and adds nothing to how managers can make money. TAMP services provide an easy way to stem the flow of these back-office costs and redirect the workforce to tasks that deliver real value,” he added.

The Benzinga Fintech Awards return to New York City in November!

The InvestCloud low-cost, scalable digital solution, will allow Empaxis to deliver increased value for asset managers helping cut back operational costs, while maintaining quality of advising services.

“With TAMP1, Empaxis will deliver a new level of value for smaller asset managers looking to outsource. It is delivered within weeks and leverages the InvestCloud App Store. It works in real time and is completely scalable to fit business needs,” said John Wise, CEO and Chairman at InvestCloud.