InvestCloud Strengthens Business Development With Executive Team Changes

InvestCloud recently appointed Michael Smith as Executive Vice President of its New York operations and Rebeca Sanchez as CFO to improve business development and financial management infrastructure.

InvestCloud is a software platform with use cases in communication, accounts management and data aggregation. Clients like JPMorgan and APEX Clearing Partners have previously leveraged InvestCloud tools to build wealth management and advising systems.

Investcloud is moving Smith, who co-founded the company in 2010, from Los Angeles to New York to build on and strengthen client relations. Investcloud is also launching an innovation center. The New York based facility, which is the third to be built, will allow financial professionals the ability to closely curate their own low-code digital platforms that can sit on top of legacy systems.

On July 1, the firm appointed Sanchez to CFO to better structure financial management and scale internal operations with recent growth.

Related Links:

Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets

TangoTrade, Tempus Launch Payment Assurance Solution