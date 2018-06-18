Benzinga To Host Premier Cannabis Investor Conference In Toronto

June 18, 2018 - Benzinga

Benzinga, a leading financial media outlet, announced today that it will leverage its unique position as a media player in the cannabis space to curate the first-ever Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto August 17.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

Benzinga is bringing the most influential voices in the cannabis investment space to Toronto to outline the opportunities and challenges the cannabis space presents, like CNBC’s Tim Seymour, Arcview general partner Jeanne Sullivan and Avicanna’s CEO, Aras Azadian.

"I'm excited to work with Benzinga to channel the energy of their successful financial technology events into the cannabis industry," said Alan Brochstein, founder of 420 Investor and a leader in the cannabis investment space. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is a can't-miss opportunity for investors to hear first-hand from the leaders of public and private cannabis companies across the globe and discover promising cannabis businesses."

Benzinga is the go-to source for investors who need the latest news in the cannabis sector, and frequently breaks exclusive coverage on celebrity cannabis entrepreneurs and commentary from leading political and business figures.

Now, Benzinga is bringing that expertise to a live setting, which offers entrepreneurs and investors an incredible opportunity to network, make deals, and learn from influencers, policymakers and trailblazers at the Cannabis Capital Conference. Check out the agenda here.

Tickets for the event are on-sale and going fast. Investors, entrepreneurs and those interested in investing in cannabis can purchase tickets here.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading originator of actionable financial insights for traders and investors and the curator of the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, the premier leadership conference in fintech. Benzinga’s news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time terminal, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga’s original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites, such as Yahoo! Finance, MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, Marketwatch, and more. Benzinga is the leading provider of news to the North American brokerage community, with a client list including TD Ameritrade (AMTD), LightSpeed, TradeKing, and many more. The company is headquartered in downtown Detroit and dedicated to driving Detroit’s renaissance. For more information, check out Benzinga.com, Cloud.Benzinga.com and Pro.Benzinga.com.