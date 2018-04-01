DreamTai Applies Neural Networks To Stock Picking For Small Traders

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on DreamTai.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Sanjoy Mullesserril, Founder: DreamTai uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help investors find the best stocks to trade, helps them determine when to trade, how many stocks to buy, how to manage risk and when to sell.

The investor can instantly filter and select the most powerful stocks to buy using the Power Rankings.

DreamTai Artificial Intelligence Stock Analysis Software analyses the stocks entered by the user and indicates whether the current trend for the stock is bullish or bearish.

It uses neural networks to run through the historical price data, learn the stock trading pattern and behavior and indicate the current trend.

It also ranks the different stocks in the user watch list based on the buying volume and assigns each stock a Power Ranking. so, the user can instantly assess wether the stock is in demand or not.

The users can adjust the neural networks to analyze for short-term swing trading (a few days to a few weeks) to long-term investing(months).

DreamTai comes with in built risk control calculator so the user can immediately find out how many stocks should he/ she buy/ sell to minimize risk.

DreamTai is sold over the internet directly through its web site, through eBay and through ClickBank

Who are your customers?

Small investors all over the world.

How long have you been in business?

Since 2002.

Where are you located?

I am located in New Jersey.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Sanjoy Mullesserril is the creator of DreamTai software.

He is a software programmer with more than 30 years experience trading stocks, options and futures.

He has worked on Wall Street as a programmer for large finance companies for more than 10 years.

As an investor, he had tried many stock analysis software but did not find them satisfactory. So, he created his own software after studying the stock price patterns.

DreamTai Stock Trading Software is a tool which he had made for himself and found it useful. So, he made it available for all investors at a very reasonable price.

Who are your investors, if any?

Self funded.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

DreamTai is not just a stock trading software. It is a complete system ..a complete trading philosophy.

Here is DreamTai's trading philosophy in two steps.

Step 1. No one (Human or software) can predict the future.

If anyone says that he/ she has designed an automatic software which can predict future stock movement, he/she is telling a lie.

If such a software exists, then big financial companies would not give millions of dollars salaries and bonuses to their traders.

DreamTai does not attempt to predict the future. It uses the latest technology like artificial intelligence and neural network to study the past price data to determine the CURRENT price trend (bullish or bearish).

This will help the investor to make buy/ sell decisions.

Step 2. Plan your trade and trade your plan using strict risk control.

Any stock trading decision has only 4 possible outcomes:

a. Small profits

b. Large profits

c. Small losses

d. Large losses.

Of the above four alternatives, the last option (large losses) is unacceptable. The investor can accept small profits, big profits or small losses.

DreamTai indicates how many stocks to buy, what are the buy levels / sell levels so that the loss per trade is less than 2 percent of the total capital. So, it helps investors to manage risk.

DreamTai have been used by thousands of investors all around the world. It has 100 percent positive feedback on eBay from satisfied users. It is sold at a very reasonable price ($19.99) and has a 30-day money back guarantee.

