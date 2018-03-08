Coinbio Is The Canadian Cryptocurrency And ICO Exchange Of Choice

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Coinbio.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Stefan Katanic, co-founder: Coinbio is an exchange that has principles of integrity, security, power, value, privacy, rights, and inclusion built into the company infrastructure to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to mainstream participants. We are currently positioned to become the first regulated block exchange based in Canada’s vibrant FinTech ecosystem. We allow vetted SME issue their own ICO/Tokens on our platform.

Who are your customers?

Our customers are in both B2B and B2B.

B2C stakeholders include: Retail Investors, Asset Manager, Trading Analyst.

B2B Stakeholders include: Spot brokerages, Regulators, Dealers, Market Makers, Liquidity Providers

How long have you been in business?

We officially launched Jan. 18, 2018 but had been in development since August of 2017.

Where are you located?

Toronto, Canada.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Nick, co-Founder, Engineering, Product Development

Co-founder of Coinbio and the first developer to work on the project. He oversees product development alongside the creation and maintenance of infrastructure and security. With over five years of IT experience, he has held positions as a systems Administrator with Sirius XM, oversaw highly distributed network environments, worked as a full-stack and back-end developer for Rankwiz, various top digital marketing agencies in Toronto, and provided IT consulting for various start-ups and private businesses.

He is fluent in C, C++, PHP, Perl, React, Angular, Vanilla JavaScript, jQuery, ES6, GOLang, SQL, noSQL, Java, and Swift for iOS. His technical expertise is paramount in ensuring the Coinbio brand establishes itself as a trusted hub and online marketplace.

Stefan, co-Founder, Business/Finance, Product Marketing

A life-long entrepreneur, co-founder, and thought leader of Coinbio. With over five years of business experience within the FinTech space, he worked as a growth marketing and product consultant for several start-ups, alongside founding his first successful venture with Tradën Group.

His passion for financial technologies more broadly conceived stems from his deep understanding of financial modeling, digital marketing, and the ability to implement unique strategies to build a holistic brand culture. He is a results-oriented individual who always strives to bring out the best in his team by applying egalitarian principles in order uncover the hidden potential within his team.

He works closely with the Coinbio team to ensure the company stays ahead of the curve with regards to oversight capabilities and maintains an edge within the fast-paced world of financial innovation.

Who are your investors, if any?

Private Angel investors.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We are in the midst of our Seed Financing round which will close end of March, this seed round is for technical development of the coinbio.exchange and legalities of becoming a legal Canadian exchange.

