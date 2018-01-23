Benzinga Announces First-Ever Women's Wealth Forum To Financially Empower Women

Benzinga, the leading financial media company behind some of the most compelling events in the financial services industry, announced today that it would hold the inaugural Women’s Wealth Forum in Boston at the State Room on March 21.

The goal of the event is to celebrate the innovative work and success of the powerful women in finance and financial technology, and offer a space where women leaders can network and offer mentorship to up-and-comers in the industry.

Leaders from across the financial services industry will be sharing insights at the Women’s Wealth Forum on topics ranging from the impact female founders are having on finance to the ways women can use the latest technology to financially empower themselves and learn about investing.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:

Vicki Zhou, CEO, Wisebanyan

Dale Epstein, CMO, Stash Invest

Kelli Keough, global head of digital wealth management, J.P. Morgan

Ramya Joseph, founder, Pefin

Sandy Chaikin, co-founder, Chaikin Analytics

Nora Apsel, founder, Morty

Christina Qi, CEO, Domeyard

Silvia Davi, global dead of marketing & communications, Thesys Technologies

Apeksha Garga, head of design, Wealthfront

