KC Capital Management Uses Algorithms To Time Market Entries And Exits

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on KC Capital Management.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Beau Wolinsky, President and CEO of KCCMBWO: We have adapted the Empirical Rule of Statistics, which we use to Pairs Arbitrage the NASDAQ 100 Equity index in single, double, and triple leveraged instruments which aids in nearly perfectly timing market entries and exits algorithmically.

Who are your customers?

My customers are subscribers for WealthSignals on Wealth-Lab.com and my family.

How long have you been in business?

Since 2006.

Where are you located?

Danville, KY.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

I am the President and CEO of KCCMBWO with a BSc in Financial Economics and minor in mathematics and a CFTC Exempt CTA, CPO, SRO, And SEC Exempt IA.

Who are your investors, if any?

My family and over a dozen subscribers at WealthSignals.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We have received the award for Best Pairs Arbitrage Trading Program in the USA three years in a row and in 2017 won the Excellence Award in Quantitative Finance by Wealth and Finance International Magazine.