 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PreMarket Prep: CME Group's Blu Putnam Joins As The Featured Guest For April 12 Show
CME Group  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
April 07, 2022 5:58am   Comments
Share:
PreMarket Prep: CME Group's Blu Putnam Joins As The Featured Guest For April 12 Show

Tune in at 8:35 a.m. ET on April 12, 2022 as CME Group’s Chief Economist Blu Putnam returns as a featured guest to discuss the latest CPI print, FOMC minutes, yields, and more. Watch here:

 

Blu Putnam is Managing Director and Chief Economist of CME Group. He is responsible for leading global economic analysis and monitoring developments in the price patterns, volatility and correlations of futures and options markets.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentExclusives Pre-Market Outlook Interview