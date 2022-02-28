BZ Chart Of The Day: If Inflation Goes Up, So Does This ETF

Investors are concerned about inflation. And they should be, but there are ETFs that retail investors can use to hedge against or even profit from inflation.

One is the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC). This ETF is designed to follow the price of an index of the prices of various commodities.

As long as inflation persists, and it looks like it may for even longer than many experts predicted, the price of commodities should continue to rise. This will continue to pull the price of DBC higher.

Inflation is generally a bad thing for the economy, but commodity-based ETFs give investors tools they can use to protect themselves.