An ETF For Inflation

We all know politicians lie. Like death and taxes, it’s a given.

But the current narrative that inflation isn’t a serious issue and is merely transitory borders on absurdity.

The most widely followed measure of inflation on Wall Street is the CRB index. It tracks a basket of various commodities. It consists of energy, agricultural, industrial and precious metals.

And as you can see on the following chart, this index has more than doubled in price since last May. This is more than transitory. It is significant and is proof that inflation is already a serious issue.

Investors who are concerned about inflation should consider the WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund ETF (NYSE: GCC). This ETF is designed to track the CRB Index. If the Index continues to trend higher, so will GCC.