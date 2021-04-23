Bloomberg Commodity Index ETF Breaks Out To 2-Year High

If the "experts" don't think there is inflation, they're just looking in the wrong places. There are signs of it everywhere.

Commodity prices are skyrocketing, which means there are profits to be had in certain parts of the market.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy ETF (NYSE: COMB) tracks the Bloomberg Commodity Index. On Friday, it broke the resistance at the $26.30 level and is now trading at the highest level since October 2018.

As inflation heats up, this ETF could continue to move higher.