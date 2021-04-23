 Skip to main content

Bloomberg Commodity Index ETF Breaks Out To 2-Year High

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 9:58am   Comments
If the "experts" don't think there is inflation, they're just looking in the wrong places. There are signs of it everywhere.

Commodity prices are skyrocketing, which means there are profits to be had in certain parts of the market.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy ETF (NYSE: COMB) tracks the Bloomberg Commodity Index. On Friday, it broke the resistance at the $26.30 level and is now trading at the highest level since October 2018.

As inflation heats up, this ETF could continue to move higher.

comb.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Commodity IndexSpecialty ETFs Commodities Markets ETFs Best of Benzinga

