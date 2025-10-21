Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is back in the news, and not quite for the reasons it likely wishes. Following a fleeting optimism at last week’s OCP Conference, which sparked bullish calls from analysts and AI hype excitement, AMD shares declined by around 2% on Tuesday as hardware leaks revealed unconfirmed specifications of future Ryzen chips. The conflicting messages have reverberated through semiconductor-themed ETFs, leaving investors in an arbitration mode between long-term AI promise and short-term market anxiety.

AMD is in the red today. Check its live prices.

Chip Leaks Cloud Near-Term Sentiment

The rumors, leaked by tipster chi11eddog, spoke of two future-gen chips, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, with record-breaking L3 cache and scorching clock speeds. But since AMD hasn’t ratified the facts, the market was conservative in its response.

On Tuesday, the Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:AMDW) fell almost 3%, and the Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) lost around 1.4%. Larger semiconductor funds weren’t safe from the drop — the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF (TSXU) fell 3.5%, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) inched down 0.5%.

In the meantime, the company’s increasing importance in artificial intelligence is the more compelling narrative.

AI Momentum Still Intact

At San Jose’s OCP Conference, AMD demonstrated its MI450 Series GPUs, Venice CPUs, and Vulcano DPUs, all optimized for hyperscale AI workloads. Oracle confirmed that it will be deploying 50,000 MI450 GPUs within the next year, and AMD’s alignment with Meta’s data center architecture could reveal multi-billion-dollar opportunities.

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya, ranked among the top 3% of stock experts, sees potential GPU revenues of $15–20 billion per gigawatt of deployment, with OpenAI's first such project expected to launch in late 2026.

Bottom Line

For AMD and leveraged ETFs, this week serves as a reminder that when rumors of hardware collide with AI mania, volatility is not a bug; it’s a feature. In switchback fashion, as investors alternate between speculation and conviction, one thing is certain: AMD’s dual role as a gaming and AI giant keeps semiconductor ETFs far from dull.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock