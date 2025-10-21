Investors went defensive during the week, investing in gold and fixed-income funds as U.S. equity ETFs experienced a rare episode of outflows. For the week ended Oct 17, U.S.-listed ETFs recorded a net inflow of $1.1 billion, according to FactSet data, although the mix of flows painted a risk-off picture.

• GLD shares are sliding. See the full story here.

Gold captured the headlines. The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) brought in a whopping $1.7 billion, almost equaling the $1.8 billion reeled in by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). The buying was sparked as gold prices climbed above $4,300 per ounce, sending year-to-date returns above 60%. That represented one of the metal’s strongest weekly bursts in years, fueled by ongoing inflation, geopolitical tensions and hopes the Federal Reserve will reduce rates sooner instead of later.

Also Read: Investors Go All-In On Stocks And That Might Be A Sell Signal

In contrast, U.S. equity ETFs lost $2.5 billion as confidence in growth stocks waned following a volatile earnings season. Tech-focused Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), regional bank ETF SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE:KRE), and some leveraged funds were the most popular for redemptions, with investors rolling off riskier positions. Leveraged funds alone lost $631 million, indicating a widespread flight from speculative wagers.

The gold move wasn’t solo. $1.6 billion went into U.S. fixed income ETFs, led by iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:LQD). Combined with gold flows, the pattern is obvious: investors are depositing money in safe havens they perceive as such as uncertainty hangs over the market environment.

Flows evidence a definitive turn to defensiveness. When gold rallies this strongly and equity ETFs bleed in the same week, it’s a signal that investors are hedging against something more than volatility, possibly gearing up for regime change.

As the S&P 500 trembles at record highs and rate expectations are unsettled, gold ETFs could stay in play — at least until risk appetite returns to the broader market.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock