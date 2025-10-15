In 2025's ETF frenzy, no one's pulling in money quite like BlackRock's iShares. Its Bitcoin fund has turned crypto curiosity into a multi-billion stampede.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), which debuted in 2024, has attracted a whopping $24 billion and counting this year so far, placing it among the top five ETFs by inflows. For a digital-asset fund in what was once a fringe market, that’s as good as a Wall Street conversion story.

Along with iShares Ethereum Trust (NASDAQ:ETHA), which also debuted in 2024, IBIT is rocking the ETF world, especially crypto ETFs. “Since launching the IBIT and ETHA in 2024, both products have led the industry in inflows," BlackRock said, according to ETF Express.

The funds have attracted both retail traders looking for credibility and institutional allocators leveraging ETFs as the safest way into digital exposure.

Bonds, Bitcoin — and Everything In Between

BlackRock’s presence now extends to every nook and cranny of the market — short-term Treasuries to tokenized assets. During the third quarter, iShares drew in $46 billion of fixed income ETF inflows, with the iShares 0–3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:SGOV) alone attracting nearly $30 billion, BlackRock disclosed. The iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSE:BINC), on the other hand, collected $3 billion in the quarter to emerge as the most sought-after active bond ETF.

That contrast, with digital assets on one side, duration-sensitive bonds on the other, is what makes iShares so capable of soaking up flows from both risk-on and risk-off investors.

Active ETFs Find Their Moment

After proving it could tame Bitcoin for Wall Street, iShares is now channeling that credibility into active ETFs, and investors are following the money. The iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSE:DYNF), a $28 billion systematic strategy fund, the leader in the industry with more than $10 billion in 2025 inflows. BlackRock collectively manages more than $100 billion across all active ETFs, showing it can grow new strategies as handily as it made passive ones mainstream.

Competitors such as JPMorgan’s Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI) and Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSE:CGCP) also fared well, with JEPI garnering over $4.5 billion and CGCP pulling in more than $1.75 billion, year-to-date, according to VettaFi data.

But iShares’ domination across asset classes highlights its unparalleled distribution strength.

The New Investor On-Ramp

As ETFs become the new default investment vehicle, BlackRock’s digital-asset success might be the ultimate talent magnet. IBIT and ETHA didn’t simply attract crypto fans; they made them ETF buyers. In 2025, that could be the firm’s most disruptive innovation yet.

