QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why This ETF Looks Ready To Rally

by Mark Putrino, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 2:07 PM | 1 min read

When ETFs drop to support levels and become oversold, they tend to rebound or rally. That may be the case with The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE.

On the following chart, the red line is two standard deviations below the 20-day average price. This is important. Standard deviation is a statistical concept and many trading strategies are based on statistics and probability theory.

They suggests that 95% of trading should be within two standard deviations of the mean or average. If this threshold is exceeded, trading programs will be expecting a reversal. They will buy XLRE and may end up pushing the price higher.

XLRE is also at a support level. The last few times it dropped to $44.30, the buyers overpowered the sellers and pushed the price higher.

When markets are oversold and fall to support, they tend to rally. That could happen here.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

xlre.png

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sector ETFsTechnicalsTrading IdeasETFs