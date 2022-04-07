QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is The Transportation Sector ETF Crashing?

by Mark Putrino, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 4:15 PM | 1 min read

The transportation stocks have been getting crushed. As you can see on the following chart, the iShares Transportation Average ETF IYT has been in a freefall.

This ETF is designed to track transportation stocks like those of truckers and railroads. This could be a signal that the recession that many analysts are predicting will arrive sooner than expected.

Sometimes, the action of stocks in particular sectors can be a leading indicator. If the economy is thriving, the companies that move goods and products should benefit. Their stocks should perform well.

But the opposite is true in a bad economy. As people buy less, there will be fewer goods and products that need to be transported.

The weak performance of stocks in the transportation sector may be a signal. It could tell us the recession people fear will arrive sooner than most pundits think.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

iyt.png

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sector ETFsTechnicalsTrading IdeasETFs