 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SPY Preview: Financial Sector Key To Next Market Move

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
SPY Preview: Financial Sector Key To Next Market Move

After large moves lower on Friday and Monday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded up almost 1.5% Tuesday. But the market may still be in trouble.

An important reason for the move higher was the strength in the financial sector. But the bank stocks are still below an important level. This resistance could put a pause to the move higher in the broader market.

The $50 level was important support for the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSE: KBE). Now, after the selloff, the shares are trading below $50.

This means investors who bought at $50 and haven’t sold are losing money. Many of them decide they want out, but they don’t want to take a loss.

As a result, they will be placing their sell orders right around the $50 level. If there are enough of these sellers, it will form resistance. This could put a ceiling on KBE.

kbe_0.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBE + SPY)

Moderna Joins AMC, Nvidia, GameStop Among Top WallStreetBets Interests
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Hedging Inflation Risk: With Inflation Spiking 5.4% Year-Over-Year In June, A Look At How To Protect Your Stock Portfolio.
Carnival And American Airlines Lead The SPY Higher Tuesday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500
Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga