SPY Update: Meltdown In Financials

byMark Putrino
June 18, 2021 10:31 am
SPY Update: Meltdown In Financials

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) may be forming a new downtrend. The support at the important $423 level has been broken.

spy_5.png

While cryptocurrencies and Big Tech are grabbing the headlines, many missed something important Thursday: the financial sector stocks made a huge move lower.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) tracks the financial sector. And yesterday it dropped by almost 3%. This was the biggest one-day loss since the market crashed last February.

The financial sector was one of the leaders of the market rally that went from March through May. Now there’s a chance that it leads the market lower.

xlf_0.png

