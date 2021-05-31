 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's IYR Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth shared with the viewers his bullish technical analysis of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR). He said that 70% to 80% of stocks in the S&P 500 have gotten back above their pre-pandemic levels, but REITs as a sector are just now approaching the level before the plunge.

After a long period of underperformance relative to the S&P 500, IYR is starting to show some bottoming signs and it's starting to outperform the market. On an absolute basis, the ETF is sitting right on the high and Worth expects it to break out to the upside. He would take a long position in the name.

Mike Khouw wants to use a risk reversal strategy in IYR. He wants to sell the July $96 put for a dollar and use the proceeds to buy the July $102 call for a dollar. The trade breaks even at $102 or 1.81% above the closing price on Friday. If the stock drops 4.18% at the July expiration, Khouw would have to buy the stock at $96.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IYR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike KhouwSector ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com