Cohen & Steers is diversifying its actively managed ETF offerings with two new investment products launched to cater to the growing need for actively managed investment schemes among investors.

On Dec 10, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF (NYSE:CSIO) and Cohen & Steers Short Duration Preferred & Income Active ETF (NYSE:CSSD) hit the market. With these new products, Cohen & Steers now boasts a total of five active ETFs.

CSIO is constructed with a high conviction, non-benchmark-constrained portfolio of global infrastructure companies. The goal is to leverage the identification of secular, or sustained, growth themes in such areas as a rapidly increasing demand for electricity driven by data centers and artificial intelligence.

CSSD, on the other hand, targets income investors with lower exposure to interest rate changes. The ETF is constructed using a rules-based methodology focused on short-duration investment-grade institutional preferred securities,as understood from a company statement. The product aims to provide an alternative to traditional short-term fixed income investments. The strategy is driven by a desire to maximize tax efficiency while maintaining high credit quality.

Company officers cited investor demand for actively managed exchange-traded funds, particularly from wealth managers seeking investment opportunities beyond traditional 60/40 funds. They also cited tailwinds they see in the current market environment for real assets and preferred stocks.

Cohen & Steers has been steadily building out its active ETF platform in 2025, following the launches of funds focused on real estate, natural resources, and preferred securities earlier this year. The firm said its active ETFs aim to combine its long-standing expertise in listed real assets with features investors associate with the ETF wrapper, including intraday liquidity, transparency, and tax efficiency.

Image: Shutterstock