New WSGE ETF Lets Investors Tap Global Stocks In One Trade

Warren Street Wealth Advisors has launched its first ETF, the Warren Street Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:WSGE) , marking a move to package the firm’s decades-long investment philosophy, anchored in fiduciary duty and research-based portfolio construction, into a single, publicly traded product.

WSGE blends broad global equity exposure with proprietary factor-based tilts, spanning U.S., developed international, and emerging-market stocks. The goal is to deliver long-term capital appreciation with a more dynamic approach than a plain-vanilla benchmark.

It aims to be a strategic core building block within portfolios, offering investors diversified global equities with one-stop simplicity and no need to juggle different products.

Warren Street emphasized several benefits it foresees WSGE will bring to its client base:

Economies of scale: Housing several exposures under one ETF structure reduces overall costs and streamlines implementation.

Uniformity across clients: All clients receive the same research-based exposures and factor tilts, making reporting easier and reducing portfolio drift.

Operational Time Savings: ETF wrappers help advisors rebalance and manage portfolios more effectively.

Tax benefits: Like most ETFs, WSGE uses in-kind creation and redemption processes that help limit the amount of taxable capital gains distributions.

Warren Street, known for its planning-first approach across retirement, tax, and investment services, says the ETF is designed to give clients an easier-to-use, more scalable, more tax-efficient way to tap into its strategy. The firm describes the ETF as designed to serve both existing clients and a broader investor audience seeking an actively managed, globally diversified equity solution wrapped in a single ticker.

