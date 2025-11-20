Canary Capital Group has launched a new exchange-traded product that aims to capture the growing interest in Solana and yield-generating crypto strategies. Canary Marinade Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLC) has been positioned as a way for investors to gain spot exposure to SOL, the native token of the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain, while accessing staking rewards, a feature still uncommon among U.S.-listed crypto funds.

The company said the product is an alternative way for investors to get direct exposure to Solana without needing to manage wallets, private keys, or exchange accounts. A highlight of the ETF will be its embedded staking mechanism, whereby SOLC holders can benefit from rewards generated via the proof-of-stake nature of the Solana blockchain. These rewards are therefore similar to variable interest payments for supporting the operation and security of the blockchain.

Staking has increasingly been considered a gateway to passive income in the digital asset world. Beyond the earnings potential, it plays a role in strengthening the security and decentralization of Solana, hence giving SOLC its twofold appeal: exposure to one of the fastest-expanding blockchain ecosystems and an opportunity to capture additional yield.

It has been attracting much attention with its fast speeds, low fees, and broadening presence across DeFi, consumer applications, and enterprise use. Observers have remarked how network ecosystem growth has been one of the major draws for investors looking to the next phase of blockchain utility.

According to Canary Capital’s leadership, Solana represents the direction in which blockchain adoption is going due to its efficiency, community participation, and greater scope for financial inclusion. They said that SOLC was designed to offer that kind of exposure within a familiar ETF structure but also with an eye on staking as a new frontier at the place where traditional finance and crypto overlap.

Canary’s product lineup that has been gaining attention since the firm launched the first US-listed spot XRP ETF earlier this month. That fund, the Canary XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPC) , began trading on Nov 13 with a 0.50% expense ratio and scored a standout $58 million in first-day trading volume, the highest for any ETF debut in 2025, according to Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas. The strong reception signaled a growing appetite for regulated access to major digital assets.

With the launch of SOLC, Canary Capital announced its continued interest in making the field of digital asset investing less complex while increasing general access to the crypto economy.

The launch of SOLC is among nine Solana-focused ETFs launched or set to be launched this week.

Photo: Shutterstock