MFS Investment Management has introduced two new active ETFs that bring its hallmark Blended Research methodology to the ETF segment for the first time. The MFS Blended Research Core Equity ETF (NYSE:BRCE) and the MFS Blended Research International Equity ETF (NYSE:BRIE) aim to provide investors with diversified access to U.S. and international equities through a focused, research-based approach.

Both the ETFs, launched on Wednesday, blend quantitative insights provided by MFS’s global research team and quantitative analysis from its data models to select stocks with long-term growth prospects. The strategy aims to leverage both human judgment and data science within a single portfolio.

BRCE is primarily invested in U.S. stocks and seeks to outperform the S&P 500 Index, whereas BRIE is invested in non-U.S. markets and tracks the MSCI ACWI ex US Index. Each ETF aims to outperform its index over a full market cycle, with a targeted tracking error of approximately two percent.

The firm stated that by combining quantitative signals and fundamental views, the funds provide a unique advantage to investors looking for a more dynamic solution than typical index-based strategies.

The ETFs are overseen by MFS’s Quantitative Solutions team, headed by portfolio managers James Fallon, Matthew Krummell, Jonathan Sage, and Jed Stocks. Krummell is in charge of BRCE, while Stocks manages BRIE.

MFS has been managing quantitatively since 2001 and now oversees approximately $21 billion in Blended Research assets. The company’s recent launches reflect its commitment to making active, transparent, data-driven investing more accessible to a broader group of ETF investors.

MFS’s new ETFs join the swarm of ETF launches that are keeping the market buzzing, adding to MFS’s six active ETFs. As of September 30, MFS manages $658.7 billion in assets globally for individual and institutional investors.

