VistaShares, the creative asset manager behind popular thematic and income-oriented ETFs, is growing its family with the introduction of the VistaShares Target 15 DRUKMacro Distribution ETF (NYSE:DRKY), an actively managed exchange-traded fund seeking to integrate high-profile equity exposure with a strong income strategy.

DRKY is structured to replicate the publicly disclosed holdings of Stanley Druckenmiller‘s private investment firm, the Duquesne Family Office, while seeking a 15% annual income objective, paid monthly, through an options-based investment overlay. It delivers investors both exposure to high-quality equity portfolios and a structured income stream.

“Global macro strategies are top of mind… as we find ourselves in a time where a range of large-scale macroeconomic factors are leaving markets whipsawed…,” noted Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “No conversation on global macro approaches would be complete without the inclusion of the acumen of someone like Stanley Druckenmiller,” he added.

The ETF is part of VistaShares’ expanding lineup of Target 15 funds, which currently consist of the Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSE:OMAH) and the ACKtivist Distribution ETF (NYSE:ACKY).

OMAH has been one of this year’s standout ETFs, accumulating almost $600 million in assets since launching on March 5. ACKY, which monitors the investments of Bill Ackman‘s Pershing Square Capital, has passed $30 million in assets within a span of three weeks trading.

With DRKY, VistaShares is giving investors the opportunity to ‘invest like the best,' combining the strategic insight of Druckenmiller with an attractive income component, according to Patti.

Earlier, after the launch of ACKY, Patti had told Benzinga, “The challenge for us is to translate that into a transparent, liquid vehicle that retains the core benefits of these legendary investors’ insights. The benefits for investors are that while many may not qualify to invest directly with some of these legendary investors, through proper portfolio construction and fund management, we can offer exposure to their best thinking."

The DRKY fund highlights VistaShares' continued push into equity- and options-powered strategies, a category gaining traction among investors seeking both growth and income in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Photo: Family Stock via Shutterstock