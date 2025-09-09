Roundhill Wraps Its High-Octane Payout ETFs Into One New Fund

Roundhill Investments, which has pioneered pushing the limits of what an ETF can do, has introduced a new product meant to make a sophisticated strategy easier. The Roundhill WeeklyPay Universe ETF WPAY, launched on Sept. 4, provides investors with one ticket into the company’s entire universe of leveraged income-generating ETFs.

The strategy targets a unique niche: investors who are starved for regular cash income but unwilling to give up the potential for gaining equity market appreciation. Unlike conventional dividend ETFs, the WeeklyPay family applies 120% weekly leverage (a volume that doubles both gains and losses) to seek distributions every Wednesday.

Up until this point, investors have had to choose among a burgeoning lineup of single-stock ETFs against individual names like Amazon.com Inc, Nvidia Corp, Tesla Inc, and Meta Platforms Inc. WPAY sweeps those options into one portfolio, dividing equally among all Roundhill WeeklyPay funds and rebalancing monthly to maintain even weights.

The ETF spreads its wagers on 15 underlying tickers, which include large technology players, financial institutions, and consumer stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, Netflix), among others.

Though the week-in-week-out payout sell is reminiscent of income investing with a twist, it’s not risk-averse investing. 120% leverage amps up volatility, and targeting individual stocks puts exposure into concentrated play compared to broad market funds. Roundhill’s strategy is essentially giving traders a boxed basket of high-profile, high-risk wagers with a cash flow overlay added on.

The firm states WPAY’s intention is convenience. For investors already interested in the WeeklyPay format but unwilling to handle more than one position, WPAY provides a “one-and-done” iteration of the play.

As thematic ETFs grow ever more niche, Roundhill is betting that there’s demand for products that mash up yield, leverage, and brand-name stocks — even if the reward is as volatile as the stocks within.

