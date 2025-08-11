Virtus' New Global Macro ETF Targets Growth With Downside Protection

Virtus Investment Partners has launched the Virtus AlphaSimplex Global Macro ETF ASGM and aims to provide individual investors with a slice of a hedge fund-type strategy at a more affordable price.

The actively managed fund will blend global equity exposure with systematic macro approaches structured to adapt to market conditions, leaning forward when trends are positive and scaling back when volatility surges. The aim is to provide long-term capital appreciation while reducing the effect of market declines.

Alexander D. Healy, Ph.D., one of the ETF’s three portfolio managers, said investors can access a wider universe of opportunities and reduce risk in today’s market environment.

In the words of William J. Smalley, executive managing director at Virtus ETF Solutions, ASGM is intended to bring trend-aware global macro strategies within reach of a broad base of investors. These strategies were previously available only to hedge funds.

The ETF is the 21st launch of Virtus’ multi-manager ETF family. Its strategy combines traditional equity positions with a rules-based macro overlay, producing what the company terms a “disciplined and adaptive” strategy for global investing.

Why It Matters

Bringing Macro to Retail: Provides hedge-fund-like dynamic allocation in an ETF package.

Risk-Aware Growth: Aims to harvest upside while limiting drawdowns.

Part of a Larger Push: Extends Virtus’ active ETF platform as demand for tactical solutions continues to increase.

