Kurv Investment Management launched the Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF KGLD, a new approach to gold investing that promises more than superficial diversification.

Rather than merely tracking the price of gold, KGLD seeks to produce monthly income by employing options strategies on gold exchange-traded products (ETPs), basically turning the precious metal from a passive safe haven into a tax-sophisticated yield vehicle.

Gold has been on a tear this year, rising about 25–27% in the last six months. Prices recently flirted with $3,500/oz, spurred by rising geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and a wave of central bank purchases. Institutional demand for gold ETFs is booming. 2025 experienced the highest inflows since 2020, with more than $38 billion pumped in during H1, according to Reuters, which cited WGC data.

Even with its stellar performance, conventional holdings of gold have detriments: no return in the form of income, as well as concealed expenses such as insurance, storage, and suboptimal treatment on capital gains taxation. Step forward Kurv’s KGLD, a new approach to gold investing which aims to provide monthly income, improve returns relative to spot gold, and be tax-effective, yet still provide gold exposure.

The plan with KGLD is to place options on gold ETPs to provide amplified income while attempting to do better than the price return of bullion, which other gold ETFs, such as GLD or IAU, can’t provide. It’s all part of Kurv’s mission to democratize institutional-quality strategies for individual investors and advisors.

Briefly, Kurv is bringing KGLD onto the scene at the perfect time when gold hunger is running hot, but traditional gold falls short. This ETF brings yield, solves tax and cost drag, and plays off the prevailing macro environment of uncertainty and gold’s all-time high momentum.

