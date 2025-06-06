June 6, 2025 10:55 AM 1 min read

Fidelity's New Futures ETF Offers Investors A New Way To Hedge Risks

Zinger Key Points

As investors intensify their search for alternative methods in a volatile 2025 market, Fidelity Investments has unleashed its newest tool: the Fidelity Managed Futures ETF FFUT. Making its debut on June 5, FFUT is Fidelity’s response to investors demanding diversification and protection on the downside, without sacrificing liquidity.

This systematic long/short approach fund seeks to ride extended price trends across asset classes like equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. This makes it a possible ballast when traditional portfolios experience turbulence. The ETF takes advantage of futures, forwards, and other derivatives to execute its methodology.

Also Read: Trump-Musk Feud Gets Ugly: ETFs Exposed With Tesla Caught In The Crossfire

FFUT Portfolio Manager Roberto Croce said this strategy was crafted to enable investors to seek capital appreciation across all markets.

"The new managed futures strategy is designed to provide clients with an investment option that can help diversify their portfolios with the ease of an ETF wrapper,” he said.

FFUT comes to market as liquid alts are increasingly picking up steam as hedging instruments in progressively volatile markets.

The ETF has an estimated net expense ratio of 0.80% and is commission-free through Fidelity’s online brokerage platforms for both individual investors and advisors.

With FFUT, Fidelity is doubling down on investor demand for strategies that don’t merely weather volatile markets, but rather ride the waves.

