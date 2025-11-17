The U.S. ETF industry is growing at its fastest pace on record, blasting through $13.08 trillion in assets as of the end of October, according to ETFGI. The month brought in a stunning $186.19 billion in net inflows, the largest monthly haul on record, putting year-to-date inflows at $1.14 trillion, running at roughly 32% faster than the same period in 2024. With 42 consecutive months in the black, the ETF wrapper can safely be considered one of the most resilient products on Wall Street.

Market Expands, But Big Three Tighten Their Grip

Despite a sprawling ecosystem of 4,664 ETFs from 439 providers, the market has been consolidating around its largest players.

iShares: $3.88 trillion in assets (29.7% share of the U.S. ETF market, as of October)

Vanguard: $3.75 trillion (28.7% share)

SPDR (State Street): $1.80 trillion (13.7% share)

Together, the trio commands 72.1% of U.S. ETF assets.

Top ETFs Grab Most Of October's Record Flows

The leadership of the month’s flow paints a vivid picture of where investors are voting with their wallets.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) led the pack, with a whopping $17.74 billion in October inflows and a YTD haul above $103 billion. Its straightforward S&P 500 exposure and Vanguard's famously low fees continue to make it the default U.S. equity building block.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) gained $7.4 billion last month, retaining its position as the liquidity king for traders, even as VOO reigned supreme on buy-and-hold assets.

Meanwhile, Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) pulled in $6.93 billion last month, $17 billion YTD, riding the Nasdaq-100’s AI-fueled momentum. Its cheaper sibling, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) , added another $2.28 billion, showing investors want the same tech exposure, just with a friendlier expense ratio.

On the fixed-income side, inflows were strong and broad-based.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) : added $4.05 billion in October

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) : added $3.17 billion

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) : added $3.12 billion

Long-term Treasury-focused funds also saw heavy inflows, as iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) gathered $1.64 billion and Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) added $1.70 billion, reflecting further defensive positioning amid whipsawing yields.

Alternative assets had their day in the sun, too: iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) took in $3.93 billion, and SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) added $3.67 billion, indicating a renewed interest in hedge assets.

The Market Is Growing Fast, But Power Is Concentrating Faster

With equity, bond, commodity and even active ETFs posting blockbuster flows, 2025 is shaping up to be the ETF industry’s strongest growth year ever. But behind the boom, one truth stands out: most of the money is still flowing into the same handful of mega-funds from the same three providers, making the U.S. ETF marketplace bigger than ever but dominated by fewer giants than at any point in its history.

