Why Active Fixed-Income ETFs Quietly Dominate In 2025

While equity trends and AI-driven stories might dominate the ETF headlines, a more understated revolution is occurring in the fixed-income universe, and under the leadership of active managers.

According to ETFGI's latest May 2025 report, actively managed fixed-income ETFs have garnered a staggering $82.09 billion in net inflows year-to-date, nearly two times the $43.38 billion they attracted during the same period in 2024.

In May alone, these funds drew in $17.05 billion, underlining a trend that's less dramatic but far more telling: investors still crave income, and they want it served with a side of strategy.

This fixed-income mania is only one chapter in a book. Following decades of being on the sidelines, active ETFs are gaining ground, with a record-shattering $1.39 trillion in assets under management as of May is anything to go by. Driven by $220.25 billion in year-to-date inflows and a 62-month running net inflows streak, investors seem to command more control, more flexibility and certainly more income.

This trend isn’t an unobtrusive shuffle in a corner niche — it’s a broad move into funds such as iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF THRO, which attracted $3.77 billion in May; JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ, $1.34 billion in May and YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTY, $1.31 billion in May.

As equity-concentrated funds make headlines with macro-tactical bets and AI-infused storytelling, bond-concentrated active ETFs such as Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA, PIMCO Multisector Bond Active ETF PYLD and iShares Flexible Income Active ETF BINC are sneaking up on the scene as portfolio dynamos, surfing the income tide as investors prepare for rate reductions and search for yield with downside safeguard.

With persistent uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve’s next step, entrenched inflation, and geopolitical unrest, active bond ETFs provide something passive techniques cannot: real-time decision-making. Assets such as the JAAA, which had $649 million of May inflows, and BINC, with $629 million, are attracting attention for the capacity to dial in exposure by credit quality and duration. PYLD, which attracted $515 million, highlights the need for experienced management within a nervous bond market.

And it’s not simply income-oriented buyers pouring in. The growth in active ETFs also indicates a larger pattern: investors are eager for exposure to AI, equity premia and macro rotation, but with agile fingers on the controls. It’s a mix of yield and thematic moat.

With companies increasingly rolling out innovative active strategies and increasing capital flowing into them, the message is obvious: passive might still be fashionable, but active is having the last laugh.

