QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 576.58
38963.47
+ 1.5%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

BZ Chart Of The Day: When Will The SPY Sell-Off End?

byMark Putrino
February 16, 2022 10:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BZ Chart Of The Day: When Will The SPY Sell-Off End?

The stock market has been in a steep downtrend, but the trend may be about to end, at least temporarily.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is getting close to support. Support is a large group of investors who are looking to buy something at, or close to, the same price.

At support levels, there is more demand than there is supply. This is why market declines end when they reach them.

Sometimes a support level may remain intact for an extended period of time.

When the SPY fell levels around $430 in January, it found support and a rally followed. There’s a chance it happens again.

To learn more about trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

spy_17.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Correction Over?

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Correction Over?

Shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) may be ready to move higher. Shares have broken out of the trading range they have been in over the past week. read more
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The SPY Sell-Off Over?

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The SPY Sell-Off Over?

After a brutal meltdown, there is a chance the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is about to reverse. The SPY has reached levels that have been support before. If these important levels are support again, a new uptrend may form. read more
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is SPY Breaking Out?

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is SPY Breaking Out?

Since Nov. 5, the $471 level has been resistance for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). Each time the shares reached that zone, they ran into a wall of sellers. This put a top on the price. But that may be changing, as SPY appears to be setting up for a potential break out. read more
BZ Chart Of The Day: Range Forming In The SPY

BZ Chart Of The Day: Range Forming In The SPY

Some traders love trading ranges. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) may be forming one. A stock is in a trading range when there is clear resistance at the top of the range and clears support at the bottom. Traders profit by selling close to the top and buying close to the bottom. read more