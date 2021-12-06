QQQ
+ 0.29
382.84
+ 0.08%
BTC/USD
-642.71
48753.62
-1.3%
DIA
+ 6.19
340.05
+ 1.79%
SPY
+ 4.46
448.96
+ 0.98%
TLT
-0.78
155.13
-0.51%
GLD
-0.35
166.98
-0.21%

BZ Chart Of The Day: SPY Flirts With Important Level

byMark Putrino
December 6, 2021 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BZ Chart Of The Day: SPY Flirts With Important Level

It looks like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) could make a big move soon. It has reached an important level and when this happens, a new trend typically forms.

Traders consider support and resistance levels. They can profit when they can identify them.

Support is a large concentration of buyers who are looking to pay close to the same price. There’s more demand than supply at support levels.

Resistance is the opposite. It's a large concentration of sellers who are looking to sell at or close to the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand.

$453 has been important for SPY. After reaching it in September, a large sell-off followed.

Now SPY has dropped back to this important level. There’s a good chance that a new uptrend may be forming. Time will tell whether it’s up or down.

To learn more about charts check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

spy_12.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Technicals Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Will December Bring A 'Santa Claus Rally' For The SPY? Here's What The Chart Says

Will December Bring A 'Santa Claus Rally' For The SPY? Here's What The Chart Says

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was in need of a pullback after a massive 11% rally between Oct. 4 and Nov. 22 brought the ETF to a new all-time high of $473.54. The decline began to take place as mostly sideways consolidation on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, but on Nov. read more
You Ask, We Analyze: Is The SPY Headed For A Blue Sky Run?

You Ask, We Analyze: Is The SPY Headed For A Blue Sky Run?

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. read more
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The Invesco QQQ ETF One Year Ago Would Be Worth Today

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The Invesco QQQ ETF One Year Ago Would Be Worth Today

Investors who have owned high-flying tech companies, economic reopening plays and “meme” stocks have made a killing in the market in the past year. But you didn’t have to be a stock-picking genius to generate some historically good returns since Nov. 10, 2020. read more
Direxion Introduces 3 New ETFs, Including One The Robinhood Crowd Ought To Love

Direxion Introduces 3 New ETFs, Including One The Robinhood Crowd Ought To Love

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more