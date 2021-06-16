Critical Level Update For The SPY

If the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) breaks support at the $423 level, it could be the first sign that the market is about to head lower.

The $423 level was resistance for SPY. During market rallies, levels that were previously resistance can turn into support. This is a common and bullish dynamic.

Now that SPY is above $423, many of the investors who sold at $423 regret their decision to sell. A number of these remorseful sellers decide to buy their shares back, but only if they can get them for their selling price. This way they can erase their mistake.

As a result, they place their buy orders at $423. If there are enough of them, it will create a support level. This will set the stage for another move higher.

If SPY breaks this important level, it could be an early sign of trouble ahead.

