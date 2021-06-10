 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is The Critical Level For The SPY ETF

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:
This Is The Critical Level For The SPY ETF

Certain price levels are more important than others

Sometimes, the reason for the importance is obvious. For example, investors like to place orders at round levels like $20. This could create a lot of volume and interest when shares trade at the price.

But most of the time the reason for the importance isn’t clear. This is the case with the $423 level for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

This level has been resistance for the SPY since early May. There has been more supply than demand for shares at this level, which is why each time SPY reached it, the move higher ended.

Traders should watch this. If SPY can’t break through soon, a new downtrend may form.

spy_2.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

No Wasting Away Here: Jimmy Buffett's 'Margaritaville' Business Empire In Post-Pandemic Expansion Mode
3 Upcoming Policy Shifts That Could Impact The Stock Market
Amazon And Intuit Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading
AMC, BlackBerry, Other Stonks Surge In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: Amazon, Canopy's Earnings, Africa's Largest Co., Drake, Ashley Benson And More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga