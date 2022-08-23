Global X ETFs Survey: American Perspective on Digital Assets Exposure

In August 2022, we surveyed 310 individuals in the U.S. on their attitudes towards and familiarity with the digital assets space. The purpose of the survey was to see how much the average investor knew about digital assets and their willingness to invest within the sector. Topics ranged from appealing aspects of blockchain technology to concerns hindering widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Key Takeaways
- Around 80% of survey respondents claimed to have little to no understanding of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.
- Although nearly half of surveyed Americans have never invested in a cryptocurrency, over 40% increased investment exposure over the past year.
- Of the 60% of survey respondents who are interest in investing in cryptoassets, nearly two-thirds are most interested in Bitcoin.
- Security is the most important trait of a blockchain to 60% of survey respondents and the most cited reason for concern regarding cryptocurrency investments.
- 33% of those surveyed display most interest in the cryptocurrencies vertical of blockchain technology.
- When it comes to digital assets portfolio allocation, 70% of surveyed Americans feel comfortable investing in at least some cryptocurrencies.
- Respondents would be most inclined to gain exposure to digital assets through direct ownership of tokens—particularly through a self-custodied wallet.
