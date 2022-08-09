Thematic ETF Report: July 2022

The Global X Research Team is pleased to release the July 2022 edition of the Thematic ETF Report. The report recaps Global X’s classification system for disruptive themes and the thematic ETFs that track them. It also provides industry-level analysis of thematic investing ETFs, looking at new launches and closures, changes in assets under management (AUM), and fund flows.

Thematic ETF Landscape – July 2022 Recap

At the end of July 2022, thematic ETFs represented 1.4% of the U.S. ETF industry’s $6.6 trillion total AUM. This is mostly on par with the level reached at the end of June 2022.

Digging in, Thematic ETF AUM increased to $92.9 billion this month, up 7.6% from June 2022’s AUM of $86.3 billion. The increase in thematic assets compares slightly positively to the broader U.S. ETF industry’s 7.2% month-over-month (MoM) increase.

Thematic ETFs saw net outflows during the month amounting to -$585.7 million, with market activity of $7.2 billion contributing to July’s overall AUM increase.

On a year-over-year basis, Thematic ETF AUM decreased -33.1% from $138.8 billion at the end of July 2021.

There are 258 thematic ETFs at the end of July 2022, with two launches during the month.

Physical Environment-related themes saw an increase in AUM of $3.2 billion, followed by the Disruptive Technology-related themes’ increase of $2.7 billion, and People and Demographics’ increase of $0.6 billion.

On a theme level, Clean & Renewable Energy themes saw the largest absolute and relative increases during the month.

Global X’s Thematic Classification System

Global X’s Research Team established a thematic classification system that provides a consistent framework for identifying disruptive themes and categorizing the thematic ETF space. Often, we have seen conflicting definitions of thematic investing in the media and financial world, which leads to confusion about which ETFs are thematic and what themes they are tracking. With the introduction of this classification system, we hope to provide more clarity around disruptive themes and their related ETFs.

Defining Thematic Investing

Global X defines thematic investing as the process of identifying powerful disruptive macro-level trends and the underlying investments that stand to benefit from the materialization of those trends.

By nature, thematic investing is a long term, growth-oriented strategy, that is typically unconstrained geographically or by traditional sector/industry classifications, has low correlation to other growth strategies, and invests in relatable concepts.

Notably, thematic investing does not consist of ESG, values-based, or policy-driven strategies, unless they otherwise represent a disruptive structural trend (e.g., climate change). Further, funds that adhere to traditional sector or industry classifications, or that are used primarily to gain exposure to cyclical trends (e.g., currencies, valuations, inflation) are not considered thematic. Finally, alternative asset classes, such as listed infrastructure, MLPs, and ubiquitous commodities are not considered thematic.

Classifying Themes

Global X’s thematic classification system consists of four layers of classifications: 1) Categories; 2) Mega-Themes; 3) Themes; and 4) Sub-Themes, with each layer becoming sequentially narrower in its focus.

‘Categories’ is the broadest layer and represents three fundamental drivers of disruption: exponential advancements in technology (Disruptive Technology), changing consumer habits and demographics (People & Demographics), and the evolving physical landscape (Physical Environment).

One layer down is ‘Mega-Themes’ and these serve as a foundation to multiple transformative forces that are causing substantial changes in a common area. Conceptually, Mega-Themes are a collection of more narrowly targeted Themes. For example, Big Data is a Mega-Theme that consists of Machine / Deep Learning, Cybersecurity, Quantum Computing, and Cloud / Edge Computing.

Further down, we identify ‘Themes’ as the specific areas of transformational disruption that are driving technology forward, changing consumer demands, or impacting the environment. There are currently 41 themes in the classification system.

‘Sub-Themes’ are more niche areas, such as specific applications of themes or upstream forces that are driving themes forward.

Thematic ETFs can target a specific category, mega-theme, theme, or sub-theme. Our categorization process seeks to find the best fit for a specific ETF, analyzing its methodology, holdings, and stated objectives. The thematic classification system is reviewed monthly to consider new potential categories, mega-themes, themes, or sub-themes. As a new ETF launches or changes its strategy, its classification is evaluated immediately.

Conclusion

In an uncharted era of new technologies disrupting existing paradigms, demographics reshaping the needs of the world’s population, shifting consumer behaviors forcing changes to existing business models, and dramatic changes in our physical environment, we find that there is a growing need for a consistent framework to track these themes and the investment vehicles providing access to them.

