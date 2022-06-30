Global X ETFs Survey: American Familiarity With And Perspective On Disruptive Materials

In June 2022, we surveyed 263 individuals in the U.S. on their knowledge and perception of disruptive materials. The purpose of the survey was to gauge general knowledge of disruptive materials and their applications in cutting-edge technology. Topics ranged from thoughts on supply chain challenges to deemed importance of certain materials, given real world impact.

Key Takeaways

Less than 10% of those surveyed have no familiarity with top disruptive material technologies.

Improving climate change is largely ranked as top priority by respondents when considering disruptive material potential—followed by improving human productivity and enhanced connectivity, respectively.

Lithium is seen as the most important disruptive material by survey respondents, with rare earth materials following a close second. 33% of respondents also claimed they are not particularly sure about the importance of individual materials.

Survey respondents find depleting natural resources to be the most concerning supply chain challenge, followed close behind by high capital requirements.

Over 50% of respondents view disruptive materials as critical for technological progression, while 34% are not sure.

Nearly half of the survey respondents believe disruptive materials are important for sustainability efforts.

About 80% of survey respondents believe that demand for disruptive materials will more than double by 2040.

Close to 85% of those surveyed believe disruptive materials will shift some revenue away from fossil fuels.

Over 85% of respondents view lithium as at least somewhat important, while that figure jumps to nearly 95% when considering rare earth materials.

