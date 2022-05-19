Global X ETFs Survey: American Outlook On Cybersecurity Importance

Image sourced from Unsplash

In May 2022, we surveyed 304 individuals in the United States on their knowledge and perception of cyber threats in our current environment. The purpose of the survey was to see how aware and serious respondents are when it comes to cybersecurity preparedness. Topics ranged from familiarity with key forms of cyberattacks to how important it is for both the individual and businesses to be ready in the event of malicious cyber activity—especially now.

Key Takeaways

Respondents are most familiar with malware attacks when it comes to cybersecurity, followed closely behind by phishing and spear phishing attacks.

Over 50% of those surveyed expressed interest in cloud, mobile, network security, and data protection.

There is not much of a difference in cybersecurity priorities when it comes down to a corporation or an individual, as over 90% of respondents believe data protection is necessary for both.

Standing at 68%, protection of financial data is overwhelmingly the largest personal data protection concern for respondents.

Current macroeconomic conditions increased worries surrounding cyberattacks for 68% of individuals surveyed.

Although it seems to be a priority for many, only 30% of those surveyed feel extremely or very confident in their cybersecurity preparedness.

When ranking in order of importance, respondents viewed hijacking as top of mind, followed by malware and DDoS attacks.

Nearly half of those surveyed have either no security program in place or are unsure whether they even have one.

Less than 1% of respondents think cybersecurity measures have no impact on reduced breaches.

