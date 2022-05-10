Global X ETFs Survey: Beyond Baby Boomers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In April 2022, we surveyed 621 individuals in the United States on their investing viewpoints, attuned to generational differences. The purpose of the survey was to see how investment priorities and styles differ with respect to the Millennial and Gen X age groups. Topics ranged from technology, social media, and thematic investing preferences to the effect major life events have on investing strategies.

Key Takeaways

Both Millennial and Gen X investors surveyed overwhelmingly prefer guidance from financial advisors on increasing managed assets.

Both generations surveyed prefer to work with financial advisors that are technologically inclined—with an emphasis on online portfolio tools.

At least 50% of Millennials surveyed displayed interest in Thematic Investing.

Gen X and Millennial Survey respondents showed sizable interest in both long-term demographic trends and companies that aligned with their personal values.

Over 75% of Millennials surveyed wanted information from their financial advisor quarterly or more often, while that number jumped to nearly 90% for Gen Xers surveyed.

Although many survey respondents are connected to their financial advisors across an array of social media platforms, the most popular for both the Millennial and Gen X demographics were Facebook, followed by Instagram.

Prominent life events which may be publicized on social media, such as inheritances, marriage, or birth/adoption, resulted in many survey respondents wanting to increase their percentage of investable assets.

Click here to download the Global X ETFs Survey on Beyond Baby Boomers.

