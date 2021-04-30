Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/30

Exchange Traded funds (ETFs) are excellent investment tools that can be purchased or sold on the stock market. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that offer a wide variety of opportunities for investors.

1. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN- Up 723.26% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGD) This ETN tracks -2x of the daily performance of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index, total return. This index is utilized to take short positions and uses derivatives to include the stocks from the energy sector.

2. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN - Up 689.70% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: BNKD) is linked to a 2x inverse leveraged participation in the performance of the Index which is compounded daily, minus the applicable fees. It provides exposure to the 10 largest U.S. banks and financial services companies and this ETN includes inverse leveraged exposure to the Solactive MicroSectors™ U.S. Big Banks Index.

3. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF - Up 549.86% Over 1 Month

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSE: IMCG) is a market-cap-weighted benchmark of US midcap stocks chosen for their growth characteristics. The selected growth stocks are described by IMCG as having above-average historical and forecasted earnings, revenue, equity, and cash flow growth.

4. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF - Up 533.08% Over 1 Month

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSE: ISCG) follows a market-cap-weighted benchmark of small-cap growth stocks in the United States. The index selects stocks with a market capitalization of 90-99.5 percent that fall into Morningstar's growth style category.

5. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) is seeking daily investment results, of 300%, or 300% of the inverse, of the return of their benchmark index.