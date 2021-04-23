Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/23

Many investors utilize exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which are diversified securities that contain various investments including stocks, commodities, and bonds. Here are the top-performing ETFs this week that have been providing investors with consistent returns.

1. American Conservative Values ETF - Up 34,974.50% Over 1 Month

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) aims to boycott businesses that promote liberal campaigns, foundations, and activist organizations. They want to build a network of politically conservative investors that can work together for various political causes. This ETF has 229K shares outstanding and a dividend of 0.05.

2. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN - Up 723.26% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGD) tracks three times the inverse of the Solactive MicroSectors US Big Oil index, which picks and evenly weights the ten largest eligible stocks based on their free-float market cap level. This ETF has 50K shares outstanding and is trading an average volume of 129,165 shares.

3. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN - Up 689.70% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: BNKD) BNKD is an inversely leveraged take on US Big Banks. The portfolio, in particular, tracks three times the opposite of the underlying index, which picks and equally weights the ten highest eligible stocks.

4. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) offers three times leveraged exposure to companies in the Russell 3000® Index. It invests in financial instruments that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the Index. This ETF trades an average volume of 7,857,159 shares and a NAV of 32.30.

5. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) is a short-term trading tool that uses ETF and index swaps that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure. This index is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index. It focuses on measuring the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large-capitalization U.S. equity market. This ETF trades an average of 802,974 shares and has a NAV of 32.34.