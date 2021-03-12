Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs:

Exchange Traded funds (ETFs) are excellent investment tools that can be purchased or sold on the stock market. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that offer a wide variety of opportunities for investors.

1. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) is seeking daily investment results, of 300%, or 300% of the inverse, of the return of their benchmark index.

They recently underwent a 1-for-8 reverse split on March 3rd. The index measures the performance of small-capitalization companies in the Russell 3000® Index. The measurements are based on the market capitalization and current index membership or each company.

2. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) invests in financial opportunities that provide leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's assets.

This index is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index. It focuses on measuring the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large-capitalization U.S. equity market.

3. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN - Up 105.01% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGU) is seeking a return of the notes to be linked in three-times leveraged participation of this stock's daily performance. This index provides exposure to Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN was up 33% in the past week. Their fund is up over 150% this year and they have over $534 million sitting in their asset base.

4. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares- Up 62.63% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSE: GUSH) is seeking daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200%, or 200% of the inverse based on the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index.

They're trading an average daily volume of 2.5 million shares. This index measures the performance of a sub-industry or group of sub-industries for companies that work with oil and gas exploration and production. Energy stocks performed well this week as Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares shot up 33% this week.

5. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares - Up 59.73% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: LABD) is seeking daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300%, or 300% of the inverse, of the performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index.

The Index measures the performance of the biotechnology sub-industry. Inverse leveraged biotech ETFs performed really well this past week due to rising interest rates.