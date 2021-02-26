Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: AdvisorShares, Amplify, MicroSectors

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are excellent tools to help investors achieve their financial goals. ETFs are easy to sell, tax-efficient, and they're relatively easy to manage. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that offer a wide variety of opportunities for investors.

1. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF - Up 749.18% Over 1 Month

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSE: HDGE) is an investment tool that focuses on capital appreciation through short sales of domestically traded equity securities.

Investors use this tool as part of a long/short strategy by pairing HDGE with a long-index ETF to hedge equity exposure. They currently have 2,212,500 shares outstanding and they aim to build a portfolio of short interests in large and small US-listed securities

2. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN - Up 54.61% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGU) is seeking a return of the notes to be linked in three-times leveraged participation of this stock's daily performance.

Microsectors Big Oil consists of the 10 largest U.S. listed energy companies. Their main focus is to provide investors with a way to trade with oil and energy companies with inverse and daily resetting leverages.

3. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF - Up 52.00% Over 1 Month

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) will be investing at least 80% of its net assets into equity securities in companies that exist in the blockchain industry.

Their one year returns are up 187% which are the highest in the technology sector. Amplify, blockchain utilizes a portfolio manager and can be used to track physical and digital assets for companies from any industry.

4. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF - Up 39.86% Over 1 Month

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS) invests in companies that exist in the global cannabis ecosystem. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF is the best performing cannabis ETF over the past 12 months.

The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds shares in 25 different marijuana and tobacco related companies. So far this year they have increased by 180% due to a positive marijuana policy outlook.

5.) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas - Up 39.99% Over 1 Month

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSE: BOIL) is seeking daily investment results that are equal to two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex.

The fund will focus on investing in Natural Gas futures contracts to meet their financial goals. This past week Proshares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas had a 28.6% decline in outstanding units.