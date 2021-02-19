Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: Amplify Seymour Cannabis, MicroSectors

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide you with a way to own shares in a broad range of different companies without having to buy each individual share.

Investors utilize ETFs because they're relatively affordable, easy to use and they give you access to diversified products to invest in. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that offer a wide variety of opportunities.

1. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares - Up 62.47% Over 1 month

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE: CWEB) measures the performance of publicly traded China-based companies that are in the Internet-based sectors.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index. They assist companies that incorporate or are headquartered in mainland China, and have at least 50% of the revenue coming from China.

2. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF - Up 749.18% Over 1 month

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSE: HDGE) primarily focuses on capital appreciation from domestically traded equity securities through short sales. It serves as an investment tool that can be used to hedge equity exposure, and offer a diversified portfolio for investors.

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF consists of shorted equity securities that are identified as having low earning qualities or overly aggressive accounting measures.

3. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF - Up 52.12% Over 1 month

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF(NYSE: CNBS) is an ETF in the global cannabis industry.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF offers straightforward exposure to companies that are emerging in the cannabis and hemp industry. They invest over 80% of their shares in companies that exist in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem.

4. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN -Up 58.14% Over 1 month

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSE: FNGU) is an equal dollar weighted index that represents a variety of next-generation technology and tech-enabled based growth stocks.

The index is made up of equity markets in the United States, and seeks to track 3x the daily performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, total return. The $1.5 billion MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 will undergo a 10-for-1 split.

5. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares - Up 46.59% Over 1 month

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA.

They invest at least 80% of their financial assets into exchange-traded funds, securities of the index, and swap agreements. This index consists of companies that generate at least 50% of their annual sales/revenue from the internet.

If you are new to the stock market, be sure to research extensively and come up with a solid investment strategy.